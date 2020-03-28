Short Interest in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Declines By 12.4%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 837,600 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the February 27th total of 956,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of DGLY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $5.33.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Ally stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of Digital Ally as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.