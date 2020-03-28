Short Interest in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Drops By 15.0%

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,600 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 27th total of 3,990,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

UFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

Shares of Domtar stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. 591,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,915. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. Domtar has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Domtar will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domtar by 1,189.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,129,000 after acquiring an additional 692,184 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Domtar by 2,233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domtar by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,338,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after acquiring an additional 332,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Domtar by 1,982.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 331,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 315,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

