Short Interest in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declines By 15.1%

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 27th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHF. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 37.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,442. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

