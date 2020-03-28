Short Interest in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Declines By 15.6%

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,281,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 27th total of 16,920,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 96,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,909,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,777,000 after purchasing an additional 530,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,804,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,930,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. 5,387,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,654,307. DXC Technology has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

