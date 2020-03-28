Short Interest in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Increases By 31.7%

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,462,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the February 27th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

NYSE EE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,799. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50. El Paso Electric has a twelve month low of $57.07 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.56.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. El Paso Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,354,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,990,000 after acquiring an additional 130,578 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,358,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,958,000 after acquiring an additional 884,132 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 806,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100,077 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

