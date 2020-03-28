Short Interest in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expands By 35.3%

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,049,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the February 27th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,178,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $523,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $53,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,139.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $8,145,994 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $309,364,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $104,489,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after purchasing an additional 953,739 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,245,000 after purchasing an additional 827,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after purchasing an additional 813,201 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Nomura increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.09.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

