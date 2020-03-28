Short Interest in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) Declines By 12.4%

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,365,300 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the February 27th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Enel Americas alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enel Americas by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENIA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,648,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,513. Enel Americas has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.