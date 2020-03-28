Short Interest in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Rises By 37.0%

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,465,800 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 27th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,729,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHB. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHB opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.26. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

