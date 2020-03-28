Short Interest in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Declines By 12.5%

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the February 27th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 875,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FMBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 15.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,905,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMBI stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. 1,057,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,149. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.23. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

