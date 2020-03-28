Short Interest in First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) Expands By 30.8%

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 27th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,579.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265. The company has a market capitalization of $82.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $29.02 million during the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSFG. ValuEngine upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered First Savings Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.