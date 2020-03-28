Short Interest in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Drops By 15.4%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 27th total of 12,350,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NYSE FL traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,025. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.