Short Interest in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Declines By 12.9%

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 399,600 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the February 27th total of 459,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSB. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter valued at $3,181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 39,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter valued at $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSB traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 56,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,293. The firm has a market cap of $324.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.32. Franklin Financial Network has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.