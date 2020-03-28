Short Interest in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Rises By 28.6%

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 530,500 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 27th total of 412,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski bought 22,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $119,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,502.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDEN traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. 772,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,169. The stock has a market cap of $225.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.16 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. BidaskClub cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

