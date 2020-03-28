Short Interest in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Drops By 14.7%

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,566,900 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 27th total of 3,010,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 733,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $306,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $511,942.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,948.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,194 shares of company stock worth $1,601,290 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwest Venture Partners XI LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $102,438,000. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $102,438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 729,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 296,314 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 311,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 215,547 shares during the period. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 298,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,457. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $957.49 million and a P/E ratio of -16.88.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

