Short Interest in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Declines By 10.9%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,347,300 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the February 27th total of 16,100,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $14,762,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Henry Schein stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,754,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,158. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

