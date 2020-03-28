Short Interest in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Decreases By 14.6%

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,964,800 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 27th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth $108,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wood & Company raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,093. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

