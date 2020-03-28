Short Interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Declines By 15.6%

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,244,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 27th total of 5,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

HBM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 610,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $7.83.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $324.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.