Short Interest in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Rises By 32.9%

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,296,600 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the February 27th total of 975,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Ichor stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. 639,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at $719,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,483 shares of company stock worth $528,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ichor by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 662.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 2,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

