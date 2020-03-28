Short Interest in Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) Decreases By 16.1%

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 27th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Innovative Solutions & Support in the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 38,335 shares during the period. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,234. The company has a market cap of $53.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.07. Innovative Solutions & Support has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.26%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Innovative Solutions & Support from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

