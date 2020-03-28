Short Interest in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Expands By 36.1%

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,111,100 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the February 27th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ICE opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.26. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,409 shares of company stock worth $31,483,557. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $4,974,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $495,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.64.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

