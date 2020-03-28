Short Interest in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Declines By 11.9%

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,825,400 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the February 27th total of 14,560,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,203,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of IOVA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,949. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. Barclays started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.