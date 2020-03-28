Short Interest in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Drops By 14.7%

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,700 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 27th total of 5,830,000 shares. Currently, 20.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 469,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

Shares of Irhythm Technologies stock traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 409,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,409. Irhythm Technologies has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $104.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $723,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $64,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,418.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,945,450. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 109,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

