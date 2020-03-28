Short Interest in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Grows By 28.2%

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,001,400 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 27th total of 5,460,000 shares. Currently, 23.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,339,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
In other news, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd Bazemore bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 519,508 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,180,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.38. 710,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,790. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.07.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 173.83% and a negative net margin of 1,553.29%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
About Kala Pharmaceuticals
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.
