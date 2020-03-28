Short Interest in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Increases By 38.5%

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the February 27th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,075,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,042.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in KLA by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in KLA by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after purchasing an additional 741,025 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,344,000 after purchasing an additional 142,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in KLA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,440,000 after purchasing an additional 142,774 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $141.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.19%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

