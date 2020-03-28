Short Interest in Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) Drops By 16.9%

Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 27th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,181 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of Leju worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEJU traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 96,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,191. The company has a market cap of $233.22 million, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 2.22. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

