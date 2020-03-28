Short Interest in LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Rises By 29.7%

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 27th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other LGL Group news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $46,187.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,005.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in LGL Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 71,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in LGL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LGL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $9.01 on Friday. LGL Group has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $16.55.

LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

