Short Interest in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Expands By 31.7%

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,021,500 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the February 27th total of 7,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,648,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

LBTYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $11,715,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $15.85. 4,923,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,573. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.