Short Interest in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Increases By 39.3%

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,908,700 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the February 27th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,895,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $1.89 on Friday. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $168.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

