Short Interest in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Drops By 10.5%

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,960,100 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the February 27th total of 37,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 24.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MAC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 19,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $132,255.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 325,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,248.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. purchased 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 130,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,180. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Macerich by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,450,000 after purchasing an additional 515,016 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,039,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,672,000 after purchasing an additional 268,934 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,488,000 after purchasing an additional 366,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Macerich by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,107,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 259,643 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,883,000.

MAC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. 7,438,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,390,419. The company has a market cap of $873.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Macerich has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $44.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Macerich’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Macerich will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

