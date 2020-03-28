Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Drops By 13.8%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the February 27th total of 51,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NYSE:NC traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 27,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,612. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $202.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.19. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $66.40.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 28.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NACCO Industries in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.92% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

