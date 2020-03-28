Short Interest in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Decreases By 11.0%

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 773,700 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the February 27th total of 868,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens raised National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. 228,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,548. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $718.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.