Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Drops By 15.5%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 27th total of 303,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.99% of Navios Maritime worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 99,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,174. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.29. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $118.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

