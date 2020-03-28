Short Interest in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Expands By 29.0%

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the February 27th total of 239,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 407,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,856,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,050,000 after buying an additional 473,543 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,484,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after buying an additional 472,700 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 652,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 258,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 164,918 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $1.98 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $8.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

