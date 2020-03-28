Short Interest in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Rises By 40.1%

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,564,300 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the February 27th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 954,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 826.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,433,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Shares of NOMD opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

