Short Interest in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Decreases By 16.6%

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,418,500 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the February 27th total of 5,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.97. 2,406,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,995. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 212,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Nutrien by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 861,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after buying an additional 139,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 25.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 56,996 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

