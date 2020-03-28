Short Interest in Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Declines By 11.0%

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 676,700 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the February 27th total of 760,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,998,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocugen stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,626.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,541 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.81% of Ocugen worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

OCGN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.30. 3,175,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,383. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.39.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

