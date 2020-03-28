Short Interest in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Drops By 15.0%

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,779,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 27th total of 26,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $271,141.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 686,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,338 shares of company stock worth $5,049,735. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,329,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,150,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.18.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.