Short Interest in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Increases By 40.0%

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 27th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $13.45 on Friday. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $277.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $188,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $358,086. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 753.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 112,504 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

