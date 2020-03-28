Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Drops By 12.6%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the February 27th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:PZG opened at $0.66 on Friday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada stock. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Emerald Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Paramount Gold Nevada as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.