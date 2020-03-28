Short Interest in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Drops By 13.2%

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,402,700 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the February 27th total of 3,920,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 312,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Several research firms recently commented on PEN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.29.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.37. 293,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,981. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.09 and a beta of 0.75. Penumbra has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $194.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $28,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,335 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $870,511.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.