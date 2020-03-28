Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Drops By 11.8%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the February 27th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PRT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PermRock Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

