Short Interest in Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) Increases By 31.7%

Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the February 27th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

FENG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 41,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.05. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 42,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.