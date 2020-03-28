Short Interest in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Decreases By 12.9%

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,853,300 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the February 27th total of 5,570,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other Plantronics news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty acquired 10,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $465,852.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 2,100 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $12,916,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plantronics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 41,832 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE:PLT traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $10.54. 984,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,277. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. Plantronics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Plantronics’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.