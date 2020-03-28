Short Interest in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Drops By 16.1%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 27th total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Sidoti upgraded Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ POWL remained flat at $$25.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 75,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,007. The stock has a market cap of $293.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.44. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $134.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 91.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 74,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 61,702 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 402.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 42,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

