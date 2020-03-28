Short Interest in Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) Decreases By 13.8%

Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,851,600 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the February 27th total of 3,310,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:QHC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 153,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,975. Quorum Health has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quorum Health stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.08% of Quorum Health worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quorum Health Company Profile

Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

