Short Interest in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Drops By 13.2%

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the February 27th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in RADCOM by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 345,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 34,330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in RADCOM by 1,023.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $5.99. 27,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,810. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. RADCOM has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.19.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 20.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Research analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

