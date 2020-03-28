Short Interest in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Increases By 36.2%

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,655,800 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the February 27th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 645,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,409.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,983,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,991,000 after acquiring an additional 84,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

