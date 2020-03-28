Short Interest in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Expands By 39.6%

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the February 27th total of 84,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBCAA opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $617.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.81. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $52.68.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 25.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

