Short Interest in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Drops By 14.4%

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,264,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the February 27th total of 4,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. 1,707,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,469. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Also, Director Neil Lustig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57,933 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,562,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,703 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,385,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 363,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.