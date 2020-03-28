Short Interest in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) Drops By 13.2%

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the February 27th total of 138,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Shiloh Industries stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 45,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,685. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. Shiloh Industries has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $243.49 million for the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shiloh Industries will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shiloh Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Shiloh Industries by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Weber Alan W boosted its position in Shiloh Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,604,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 119,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Shiloh Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Shiloh Industries by 1,280.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.